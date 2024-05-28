One of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's NYC homes is for sale. See what it looks like now

John Lennon and Yoko Ono's first home in New York City is for sale for the first time in 53 years.
The couple's loft-style building at 496 Broome Street, which has stayed in the family for all these years, has been listed for sale for $5.5 million, according to The New York Times. Annual taxes on the property are a cool $55,069.
The late Beatle and his artist-musician wife purchased the home and lived in it in the fall of 1971, just after Lennon released his second solo studio album, “Imagine," the Times reported.
The property was listed by Ono and her son, Sean Ono Lennon, the publication noted.
In a press release, JLL, the real estate services company negotiating the sale, described the 1920s red brick structure, located in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood, as a "unique piece of New York history and popular culture" and "a prime investment opportunity for the right buyer."
The building features “a gallery-like ground floor space” with wood floor and soaring 14-foot ceilings.
It also features an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a bedroom loft in the rear.
The top floor comprises another large live-work space and a one-time home recording studio.
One of two large bathrooms in the building features a soaking tub and exposed brick walls.
The property boasts 4,600 square feet of “air rights,” or the owner’s legal right to occupy the vertical airspace above a property, JLL explained.
Current zoning could allow for three additional floors — and several thousand more square feet — to be built on the property,
In 1973, Lennon and Ono moved into an apartment in the famed Dakota building on Manhattan's Upper West Side. The couple at one point owned five units in the building, according to The New York Times.
Lennon was shot and killed outside The Dakota in December 1980.
CORRECTION:(May 28, 7:08 p.m. ET): A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the SoHo home was originally purchased in 1973. It was purchased in 1971.