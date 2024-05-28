One of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's NYC homes is for sale. See what it looks like now

John Lennon and Yoko Ono's first home in New York City is for sale for the first time in 53 years.

The couple's loft-style building at 496 Broome Street, which has stayed in the family for all these years, has been listed for sale for $5.5 million, according to The New York Times. Annual taxes on the property are a cool $55,069.

The late Beatle and his artist-musician wife purchased the home and lived in it in the fall of 1971, just after Lennon released his second solo studio album, “Imagine," the Times reported.

The property was listed by Ono and her son, Sean Ono Lennon, the publication noted.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono purchased and lived in the small building at 496 Broome Street in New York City in 1971. JLL

In a press release, JLL, the real estate services company negotiating the sale, described the 1920s red brick structure, located in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood, as a "unique piece of New York history and popular culture" and "a prime investment opportunity for the right buyer."

The two-story building features wood floors and soaring 14-foot ceilings. JLL

The building features “a gallery-like ground floor space” with wood floor and soaring 14-foot ceilings.

It also features an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a bedroom loft in the rear.

A loft-style bedroom overlooks the home's open kitchen. JLL

The top floor comprises another large live-work space and a one-time home recording studio.

The property includes a private recording studio. JLL

One of two large bathrooms in the building features a soaking tub and exposed brick walls.

One of the building's large bathrooms features a soaking tub and exposed brick walls. JLL

The property boasts 4,600 square feet of “air rights,” or the owner’s legal right to occupy the vertical airspace above a property, JLL explained.

Current zoning could allow for three additional floors — and several thousand more square feet — to be built on the property,

The front of the building features a checkerboard facade. JLL

In 1973, Lennon and Ono moved into an apartment in the famed Dakota building on Manhattan's Upper West Side. The couple at one point owned five units in the building, according to The New York Times.

Lennon was shot and killed outside The Dakota in December 1980.

CORRECTION:(May 28, 7:08 p.m. ET): A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the SoHo home was originally purchased in 1973. It was purchased in 1971.