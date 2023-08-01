John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s kids’ rooms are ‘beyond anyone’s wildest dreams’

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are inviting fans inside their kid-friendly Beverly Hills home for the latest episode of Architectural Digest’s “Open Door” series.

The couple, who share 7-year-old Luna, 5-year-old Miles, 6-month-old Esti and newborn son Wren, explain in the video that they worked with design collaborator Jake Arnold to create the light-filled home, which is decorated in earth-tones and bright pops of colors.

A sprawling open plan joins the living room with a dining area and a marble-filled kitchen where the couple is "always cooking," says Legend.

Everything in the house is designed with kids in mind, says Teigen. For their stylish Pierre Yovanovitch sofa, the couple opted for multiple versions of the same couch cushions — and even included durable outdoor fabrics. They swap out the cushions when "the babies spit up," jokes Teigen, and after the older kids have been "jumping back and forth."

"I will say this is a very kid-proof house," says the model and cookbook author. "People are always scared to bring their kids over. They're like, 'No, they're going to jump on everything.' I'm like, 'Look at this! This is chaos.'"

A gigantic travertine dining table is "never" used for formal dining, says Teigen. Instead, she uses the table to do crafts with daughter Luna's Girls Scouts troop.

The kids' bedrooms are "beyond anyone's wildest dreams," says Legend.

Luna's bedroom, decorated in soothing shades of lavender, is like a private Barbie dream house. A loft features a toy kitchen, a swinging couch and a private bed area where Luna and her mom read "many an Amelia Bedelia book," says Teigen. To get back down to the lower level, Luna can use a slide to land in her very own ball pit.

Miles' bedroom is decorated in a jungle theme and features a gigantic stuffed-animal giraffe and a toy safari Jeep that doubles as a bunk bed. Not to be outdo by his sister, Miles has his own private nook, too. His is shaped like a cave, complete with a climbing wall.

The kids also spend time together in the home's private movie theater, which features fun poof-style custom seating. "They watch 'Scooby-Doo' in here," explains Legend. "Sometimes we'll have a movie night in here."

What's a movie theater without snacks? The theater comes equipped with a nacho machine and cabinets filled with candy. As Teigen opens cabinets to reveal bags of gooey bright-orange cheese, Legend quips, "100 percent organic."

Teigen then explains that despite having their own movie theater full of junk food, the kids are "really good" about eating nutritiously.

Well, almost. "Miles still doesn't eat vegetables but we're working on it," says Legend.

"One day, buddy," adds Teigen.