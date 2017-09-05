We want to live in John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's cozy Brooklyn townhouse

Those in New York City know just how precious real estate space is, so we’re kind of in awe of the massive 5,200-square-foot Brooklyn townhouse that celeb power couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt just put on the market.
The four-story limestone in the coveted Park Slope neighborhood features seven bedrooms and three and a half baths.
Originally built in 1909 in the French Renaissance revival style, it’s got stunning details throughout including crown molding, inlaid floors and tons of sunlight-streaming windows (another hot feature for city apartments).
On the first floor, you’ll find a front parlor with a beautiful bay window, a middle parlor with built-in bookcases and a wood burning fireplace, and a formal dining room with stained glass windows and built-in glass cabinets.
The kitchen features white cabinets along with an island that features a large Rohl porcelain sink. We can just imagine cooking with friends and family in the sun-drenched room.
Up the grand stairway you’ll find the master suite floor which holds a large bedroom and elegant bathroom complete with his and her sinks atop a marble countertop. There’s also a den with a gas fireplace and access to a second story terrace on the floor.
One floor up, you’ll find four more bedrooms and a bathroom. Plus, there’s a front guest suite and a spacious family room on the garden level that gives your guests a nice place to stay.
Another rare feature of the New York City property? A spacious yard paved with stone surrounded by a cedar fence, providing plenty of privacy.
The family has only owned the home since January 2016, when they bought it for $6 million. But it looks like they’ll be making some extra cash if it goes for what they’re asking for now: $8 million.
The two are no strangers to buying up (and selling!) property. In fact, they recently purchased a six-bedroom townhouse in the same neighborhood.
See more pictures of their home that’s currently for sale at Trulia.