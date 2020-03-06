John F. Kennedy's gorgeous D.C. home hits the market — see the pics!

Sign up for our newsletter

Before he called 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue home, former President John F. Kennedy lived in a gorgeous Federal-style home in one of Washington's most elite neighborhoods.

Built circa 1800, the stately Georgetown residence was once where Kennedy lived with his sister Eunice from 1949 to 1951.

John F. Kennedy lived in this Washington D.C. home before he was President. Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby's International Realty

And now, the three-bedroom townhouse is on the market for $4.675 million.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

The home has been renovated since Kennedy lived there, decked out with all the luxury details of modern-day, but it still has that classic and traditional feel.

The dramatic entry Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby's International Realty

When you first enter into the sun-drenched foyer, you’re greeted by an elegant staircase.

Inside the designer gourmet kitchen, you’ll find custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a large island with a breakfast bar.

Since Kennedy has lived here, the property has received a complete renovation, including in the kitchen. Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby's International Realty

For more formal meals, head to the dining room which has its own fireplace and access to the outdoor terrace.

The elegant dining room Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby's International Realty

You can enjoy alfresco meals on the terrace. Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby's International Realty

The living room features bright windows, recessed lighting and another cozy fireplace to curl up next to.

The formal living room Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby's International Realty

There’s also a wood-paneled library that has its own wet bar.

Feel studious in this wood-paneled library. Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby's International Realty

The spacious master suite features a luxe bathroom with heated floors and a separate tub that has a pretty amazing view outside.

The master bedroom Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby's International Realty

The luxe master bath Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby's International Realty

And for an even better view, you can head to the upper-level terrace which looks like a great place to entertain guests or just soak up some sun privately.

The private rooftop terrace Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby's International Realty

The Georgetown neighborhood is also home to other Kennedy history. He met his future first lady Jacqueline Lee Bouvier at a dinner party just a few blocks away from this house in 1951.

See more photos at the listing from Christie-Anne Weiss of TTR Sotheby's International Realty.