Joe Jonas has definitely watched 'Fixer Upper' based on his home decor style

Joe Jonas seems to be a big fan of the modern farmhouse style.
by Julie Pennell / / Source: TODAY
Joe Jonas is selling his California farmhouse
Joe Jonas is selling his California farmhouse.WireImage

He may be a pop superstar but it turns out that Joe Jonas is a little bit country when it comes to home decor style. The actor, singer and former boy band member has put his modern farmhouse on the market for $4.25 million.

Joe Jonas house
The home sits on an extra-wide lot that's more than 200-feet deep.Anthony Barcelo

Located in Sherman Oaks, California, the 5,600-square-foot house is full of accents, furnishings and architectural styles that seem like they'd get the stamp of approval from the farmhouse queen herself, Joanna Gaines.

White shiplap ceilings and light hardwood floors give the home a cozy yet airy feel.

Joe Jonas house
There's tons of windows throughout, which allows all that California sunshine to stream through.Anthony Barcelo

As you enter through the black front door (a hot-selling feature, according to Zillow), the space feels open with the entryway, living room and dining room separated by oversized archways.

Joe Jonas house
Who needs a bar when your butler's pantry is this good?Anthony Barcelo

A butler’s pantry connects the dining room to the sleek black-and-white kitchen, which features a large island with a marble countertop and backsplash. There’s also a dining nook, surrounded by windows and a door leading out to the backyard — in case you’re feeling up for an alfresco meal.

Joe Jonas house
The dining area leads to a back porch.Anthony Barcelo

The living room, which also leads out to the porch and backyard area, features a fireplace and built-in cabinets and shelves.

Joe Jonas house
A large flat screen hangs above the fireplace.Anthony Barcelo

And there’s a movie theater with tiered seating just in case you want to watch your shows on something a little bigger and fancier than the flat screen in the living room.

Joe Jonas house
Movie night, anyone?Anthony Barcelo

The master bedroom has its own sitting room and fireplace, and the gigantic closet has a marble-topped storage island.

Joe Jonas house
The master bedroom has a barn-like feel to it with a vaulted ceiling and black accent wall.Anthony Barcelo
Joe Jonas house
What a closet!Anthony Barcelo

The bathroom features brick-style tile and a black-and-white soaking tub. There’s also a separate shower that looks like it could be bigger than some standard bathrooms.

Joe Jonas house
The master bathroom has access to an outdoor terrace.Anthony Barcelo

Outside, there’s a separate guest house with its own bathroom and shower.

Joe Jonas house
The pool and guest houseAnthony Barcelo

The home also has an extra-long pool and separate Jacuzzi.

You can buy the property for $4.25 million or you can just look at more pretty pictures of it at the listing from Carl Gambino at Westside Estate Agency.

