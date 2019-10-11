Sign up for our newsletter

Even Joanna Gaines’ home needs some fixing up every now and then.

The former "Fixer Upper" star and interior designer revealed before and after pictures detailing the changes she’s made to the farmhouse she and her husband Chip have shared with their family for the past six years.

Home improvement duo Chip and Joanna Gaines Brian Ach / AP

While the changes are mostly subtle, they definitely make a big difference.

“When we first moved into the farmhouse, a lot of our furniture and decor were display pieces that I pulled from our Little Shop on Bosque, or items that Chip and I had collected early in our marriage,” Gaines explained in her blog.

“But gradually, once we settled in and gave ourselves time to learn how each space could best support the way our family functions, I started to reconsider what I wanted our home to communicate to and about our family—and made decisions based on that notion,” she added.

The changes show a gradual shift from farmhouse decor to industrial, modern, rustic and other styles.

Previously, the kitchen had floating wood shelves and a "Super market" sign. Molly Winn Photography

In the kitchen, you’ll find minor adjustments that make a huge impact.

“For instance, I swapped out the wooden floating shelves for clean-lined metal open shelving, which work to balance the distressed textures in the room,” she wrote.

The kitchen now features cool bar stools and a new antique sign. Magnolia

Another change you’ll notice is that she swapped out the “Super market” sign with an antique green one that reads, “Pharmacie.”

And the added bar stools “provide additional seating and color contrast, which adds a playful element to this space.”

The master bedroom got a little bit more color with the white fireplace being painted a bold black.

The master bedroom used to feature neutral colors. Molly Winn Photography

Before the refresh, the master bedroom's fireplace was a crisp white. Molly Winn Photography

“I still wanted to keep the space relatively neutral and calm, but I love how the fireplace, leather chair, vintage dresser, and soft blue bedding gives the room the visual interest and depth that it needed,” Gaines added.

The master bedroom now features a striking bold fireplace. Magnolia

And just as kids grow, their rooms need to grow with them. So, for her daughters Ella and Emmie Kay, Gaines gave them a more mature bedroom to match their personalities.

The Gaines daughters had a room fit for two princesses prior to the farmhouse update. Molly Winn Photography

“I upgraded their bed, and brought in bolder, more refined furniture,” she explained. “I didn’t want to completely lose the whimsical element that are so fun in a girl’s bedroom, so I kept the vintage chandelier, added a canopy bed and hanging nightstands—while also incorporating soft colors they both love, like the blush bedding.”

Following the revamp, the girls' room got a more mature look for their growing personalities. Magnolia

See more of the upgrades to the farmhouse on Gaines’ blog at Magnolia.com.