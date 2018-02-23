Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Joanna Gaines is one of the two biggest names in home improvement — the other being her husband, Chip — so these days, it's hard to imagine the "Fixer Upper" star being anything other than wildly popular.

But back in her school days, life was a lot different.

In an interview with Darling magazine, Gaines recalled the isolation and mockery she faced as a child and shared how it shaped her as a parent.

"I don’t think confidence has ever really been one of those things that came naturally for me," she said. "If people thought I was confident, it was really just the way I masked my insecurity, because I didn’t want people to really get to know the real me."

"My mom is full Korean and my dad is Caucasian," Gaines continued. "Kids in kindergarten would make fun of me for being Asian, and when you’re that age you don’t know really how to process that; the way you take that is, 'Who I am isn’t good enough.'"

While the interview was originally published in 2016, Darling resurfaced it this week, and the "Fixer Upper" star's story is being shared widely online. As Gaines tells it, by the time she reached high school, she felt truly separated from her peers.

"My sophomore year I was the new kid at a high school in Texas, and I had never been a part of a school that big," she said. "My parents told me, 'Walk in. You’ll make friends like you always do,' and I just remember walking in and … I just did not know what to do with myself."