Joanna Gaines speaks out on rumor that she and Chip sold their house

Maybe it's time Joanna and Chip Gaines purchase a new property to fix up: a rumor mill!
The beloved couple of HGTV's "Fixer Upper" has been the topic of lots of speculation in recent weeks, from a reported divorce (not true!) to the ending of their series after five seasons (true, sob!) to this most latest one: that they would be moving out of their beloved farmhouse in Waco, Texas.
Not true!
After media outlets began reporting the news Thursday, Joanna Gaines denied on Twitter that they sold the farm:
A representative for the couple told TODAY, "Any report that Chip and Joanna have sold their farmhouse is completely untrue. They have not sold their home and they do not have any plans to do so. A simple correction was made on the property line they share with their neighbors. This is not uncommon and is a matter of public record, which is likely what triggered this false report."
Property line corrections are not unusual ahead of a big sale; no purchaser wants to have to deal with disputes or liens, but in and of itself the correction does not mean the Gaines are going anywhere.
Joanna certainly knows how much she loves her current home; as she recently noted, she spent two years "stalking" the island in the kitchen, which is her favorite thing in the house.
There's no way she's just going to up and leave it now!
