Joanna Gaines shares sweet snap of baby Crew's 'cuddlefest' with dad Chip and big bro

Chip and Joanna Gaines' newest bundle of joy, baby son Crew, burst into the world just over a month ago and has been showered with love every moment since.

On Friday night, Mama Gaines took to Instagram with a bedtime photo of a few of her favorite boys.

“Walked into this cuddlefest and my heart almost burst,” the 40-year-old former “Fixer Upper” star wrote of the black-and-white snap. In it, dad Chip, 43, and older brother Duke, 9, hold baby Crew together in an adorable snuggle.

While the 1-month-old is wrapped up in another one of his cozy swaddle blankets — as seen in a few other photos Joanna shared — his dad is pictured with a tattered band on his right wrist.

As Joanna explained on social media, Chip has a tradition of keeping the hospital bracelet from each time his wife went into labor. The sweet gesture began with the birth of their oldest, Drake, 13, and was carried on with their four other kids: Duke, Ella, 11, Emmie Kay, 8, and now newborn Crew.

Since the arrival of Crew, the Gaines gang centers lately on precious moments with family. Joanna shared another tender — and snuggly — moment on Instagram this week when Emmie Kay cradled her newborn brother in bed.

While five kids might seem like a lot for the busy HGTV stars to handle, the Gaineses are at peace with their beautiful chaos.

As Joanna told TODAY back in May before Crew's birth: "Right now what we're focusing on is just family, our businesses here in town and obviously me being a mom to a newborn."