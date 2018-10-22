Joanna Gaines shares sweet throwback post on Magnolia's 15th anniversary

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

While Chip and Joanna Gaines may have seemed like an overnight success with their hit HGTV show “Fixer Upper,” the couple had been working hard for years earlier — and those humble beginnings aren’t lost on them.

In 2003, they opened up their first Magnolia Market, which Joanna has credited for sharpening her design skills and helping her grow as a business owner. The couple celebrated the shop’s 15th anniversary this past weekend and that came with a lot of nostalgia.

In a sweet throwback post on Instagram, Joanna shared photos from the store's opening, including one of her and Chip posing behind the counter. The young couple looked proud with their arms wrapped tightly around each other. Think they had any idea what was in store for their small business?

Joanna pointed out a few things in each of the three pictures in the slideshow: She first noticed her red lipstick (looking great, Jo!) and then the vase on the counter. “I remember I stenciled the words ‘imagine’ and ‘dream’ on these glass jugs I we bought for a buck each at a garage sale,” she wrote. “They were my best seller that season.”

The second photo showed the store's sign, which fans will recognize from Magnolia's original branding. Joanna recalled Chip surprising her with the sign when they found out they couldn’t afford one. “He always saves the day,” she said.

And the final photo in the series showed a peek into the original store, which was filled with furniture, candles and flowers. “This was also the year that the phrase ‘Live Laugh & Love’ was at its peak in popularity,” she said, pointing out the phrase on the wall.

One of her biggest regrets, she admitted, was eventually selling the large antique counter in the third photo. “I still think about that thing,” she said.

But, she has zero regrets about stepping out of her comfort zone and launching her business. “This shop, this business, it has our hearts,” she wrote. “We are so thankful and this is why we SILOBRATE! Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years, we wouldn't be here without you.”

The big anniversary celebration was held from Oct. 18-20 at the fourth annual Silobration — three days of vendors, food stalls and concerts at the Silos in Waco, Texas. They've certainly come a long way since that first store!