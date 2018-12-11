Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Now that's a snuggly scene!

Christmastime is all about getting cozy with the family — and no one knows it better than Chip and Joanna Gaines and their children.

On Monday, Joanna shared a sweet photo of her hubby and all five of their kids kicking back in the couple's bed as they enjoy a movie together.

In the pic, Chip's squeezed in with daughters, Ella, 12, and Emmie, 8, and sons Drake, 13, Duke, 9, and, of course, baby boy Crew, 5 months.

A fire burns in the fireplace next to them and the family's gorgeous Christmas tree sparkles nearby. (Yep, this year Joanna put the tree in her bedroom since the family's second living room is currently acting as Crew's nursery.)

"Movie night," Joanna captioned the pretty picture.

The adorable family photo comes just days after the former "Fixer Upper" star treated fans to cute new pics of Crew.

One photo found the littlest Gaines guy showing off a comfy sweater as he lies in his mom's arm. If you think that's precious, click or swipe right to see another pic of mother and son gazing lovingly in each other's eyes.

"Sweater (check), Sweats (check), Snuggles (check),” Joanna captioned her post.

Just like Chip, Joanna loves cozy times in bed with her kids.

Last month, she shared a beautiful snap of herself lazily lounging in bed with Crew. In her caption, she revealed that the duo was making a blissful day of it.

"Today's been a 'cancel all your meetings and stay in your sweats' kinda day," she wrote.

Later that day, she revealed in her Instagram Story that she'd kept her word.

"Haven't moved from this spot all day," she shared, "and I'm just fine with that."