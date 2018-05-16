Here's what Joanna Gaines learned after having her 4th child

Get the latest from TODAY
Home improvement guru, design expert, entrepreneur, author, mom and more — Joanna Gaines does it all.
At least she does now. But there was a time when one domestic skill seemed out of reach for the former "Fixer Upper" star.
During a chat with TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager, Gaines admitted that, despite having a new cookbook on the New York Times Best Sellers list, when she and husband Chip first started out together, she couldn't really cook at all.
"I remember I tried to cook a few meals for Chip, and he was not impressed," she said. "We actually ate out a lot."
But as the years went by — and their family grew — that convenient option wasn't so convenient anymore.
"I'd say after my fourth child we realized it is a lot harder to go out to eat with four kids," Gaines explained.
So cooking went from an avoidable option to a real necessity for the busy mother, who's about to be even busier when baby No. 5 arrives. The more she did it, the more she enjoyed it — and the more her family enjoyed her cooking.
"I think for me, when I get home after a busy day at work, the kitchen is a place for me to unwind," she said. "It's also a time where, if the kids are inside, they can help me. But my kids just love a home-cooked meal, so I think that's the thing that really inspires me the most."
In fact, creating the dishes for "Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering," became a family affair, right from the very first recipe in the book — biscuits.
"Every Saturday the kids and Chip would sit at the table and I'd bring 'em out, and they were the taste-testers," Gaines recalled. "And I failed for nine months, and then finally, everyone said, 'These are it!"
While her biscuits are bound to be a big hit with fans, those same fans may be craving another television hit from the "Fixer Upper" duo, too. But despite rumors and wishful thinking, that's not on the menu — for now.
"I think there was a point where people thought we had some stuff up our sleeve," Gaines said of the buzz after their finale aired on HGTV. "Right now what we're focusing on is just family, our businesses here in town and obviously me being a mom to a newborn (soon).
"Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering" is in bookstores now, and available on Amazon.
