Here's what Joanna Gaines learned after having her 4th child

During a chat with TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager, Gaines admitted that, despite having a new cookbook on the New York Times Best Sellers list, when she and husband Chip first started out together, she couldn't really cook at all.

"I remember I tried to cook a few meals for Chip, and he was not impressed," she said. "We actually ate out a lot."

But as the years went by — and their family grew — that convenient option wasn't so convenient anymore.

"I'd say after my fourth child we realized it is a lot harder to go out to eat with four kids," Gaines explained.

So cooking went from an avoidable option to a real necessity for the busy mother, who's about to be even busier when baby No. 5 arrives. The more she did it, the more she enjoyed it — and the more her family enjoyed her cooking.