Joanna Gaines reveals the favorite part of her kitchen: 'I stalked that thing'

share tweet pin email

It's no surprise that Chip and Joanna Gaines' home in Waco, Texas, is stunning: the pair spend all their time making others' homes look amazing on "Fixer Upper"!

But that doesn't mean they can't have a favorite piece or two in the house. In: the antique island.

Zach DeSart

"I probably stalked that thing for two years," she says in the November issue of HGTV Magazine. The island was found in an antique store in Waco and painted over in Sherwin-Williams' Alabaster White.

Molly Winn Photography

The beloved antique island is actually a Romanesque cabinet with a quatrefoil relief that was originally in a church, according to Houzz, which took a tour of the place in 2014. The Gaineses topped it with concrete and made it into their beloved island.

She also notes that she's in love with the concrete countertops in her kitchen for their "timeless, industrial feel" and the broad window above the sink that lets her keep an eye on the kids when they're outside.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link See inside Chip and Joanna Gaines' home Play Video - 0:41 See inside Chip and Joanna Gaines' home Play Video - 0:41

The Gaines' have been the stars of HGTV's "Fixer Upper" since 2013, though they've been a happily-married renovation team for 14 years. They'll be leaving the show after next season, and recently discussed why to People.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Chip and Joanna Gaines announce 'Fixer Upper' will end Play Video - 3:09 Chip and Joanna Gaines announce 'Fixer Upper' will end Play Video - 3:09

"We really want to focus on this break and take a step back to let this all soak in," Joanna said. "Regardless of what the future holds, we are hopeful for what God has for us and our family in this next season."

May your day be Merry and Bright! #merrychristmas A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Dec 25, 2015 at 8:50am PST

Find more kitchen tips in HGTV Magazine's November issue!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.