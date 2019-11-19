Joanna Gaines has already put up her Christmas tree: 'It's go time'

Joanna Gaines couldn't resist getting in the Christmas spirit for any longer.

"It's go time," the former "Fixer Upper" star captioned a photo on her Instagram stories Monday.

The picture featured a group of red and green bins filled with decorations sitting next to her Christmas tree, which already had lights on it.

However, Gaines got a little distracted while getting set to decorate, as she posted a photo of cookie dough in a bowl with the caption, "I got sidetracked...#cookiesplease."

Those cookies must have been really good, as it doesn't appear much decorating happened. She posted a third photo showing the bins still in place, writing, "Okay maybe not..."

The TODAY anchors debated on Tuesday about whether it was too early to put up Christmas decorations considering it's not even Thanksgiving yet.

"I feel like Turkey Day should be the line of demarcation,'' Craig Melvin said.

"I feel like you do you,'' Savannah Guthrie said. "If you want to put your decorations out, go for it."

According to science, Savannah is right. In 2017, the British website Unilad reported that people who decorate earlier are happier because they are simply tapping into the excitement of the holidays before the rest of us.

"It does create that neurological shift that can produce happiness," psychologist Deborah Serani told TODAY Home in 2017. "I think anything that takes us out of our normal habituation, the normal day in, day out ... signals our senses, and then our senses measure if it's pleasing or not.

"Christmas decorating will spike dopamine, a feel-good hormone."

Not everyone agrees, as a family in Texas were recently told by their homeowners association to take down the Christmas display outside their home because it was too soon to decorate.

Gaines and her husband, Chip, know all about that good feeling of making a home cozy and festive for Christmas, including these 11 ideas you can borrow for your own holiday display.

The couple loves Christmas so much that last year they had two trees, including one that they put in their master bedroom.

Their Christmas tree also has become a way to celebrate their family, which includes children Drake, 14, Ella, 13, Duke, 11, Emmie, 9, and their 1-year-old son, Crew.

"This family tree gets me every time,'' Joanna wrote on Instagram in 2017. "Emmie asked why I always get so sad when we put this tree up and I told her it's a good kinda sad. I explained these memories on this tree are so sweet and time just goes by so fast. This tree is full of firsts for each of us, many meaningful ornaments, and lots of handmade who knows what. It's my favorite and I treasure this time every year."

Chip and Joanna also use Christmas as a chance to have the kids help declutter their home by getting rid of any old toys and other junk before Santa comes on the 25th. Joana also gives a specialized ornament to Chip and the kids for the holiday.

It's surprising that Chip and Joanna even have time to decorate for Christmas considering they are also renovating an old office building into a hotel and creating their own television network that will launch next year, among their many projects.