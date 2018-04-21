'This is 40': See Joanna Gaines' joyful birthday post ... and baby bump!

Get the latest from TODAY
Joanna Gaines turned 40 on Thursday — and apparently she's feeling better than ever!
The pregnant HGTV star shared a hilarious photo of herself scarfing down doughnuts as she held a mug on her baby bump.
"This is 40. And I like it ... #pregnantandforty #anddoughnuts," she wrote in the caption.
Gaines' hubby, Chip, also got in on the action with a special birthday tweet for his lady in the wee hours of the morning.
"Happy birthday, sweet girl! #40neverLookedSoGood," he gushed.
Get the latest from TODAY
After five seasons and 79 episodes, the couple ended their "Fixer Upper" series earlier this month.
But the home renovation experts saved one of their sweetest reveals for the very last episode, which aired April 3.
Viewers watched as Chip gathered their children together to help plant one last magnolia tree as he shared why the tree has become the symbol of the family business.
"You know what’s interesting about a magnolia tree?" he asked Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7. "One of Mama and I’s first dates, I climbed up a magnolia tree and I pulled her off a magnolia bloom, and I gave it to her.”
And, just like that, fans learned a bit more about the pair's love for one another — and how they celebrate it with everything they do.
Whether it's the Magnolia Market, the Magnolia Journal magazine, the Magnolia Table restaurant, a Magnolia Home decor collection (and much more), it all comes back to one cherished memory the two share.
And we really love that.