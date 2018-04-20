Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

'This is 40': See Joanna Gaines' joyful birthday post ... and baby bump!

The home design star shared a hilarious photo of herself to celebrate her 40th birthday on Thursday.

by Gina Vivinetto / / Source: TODAY

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Joanna Gaines turned 40 on Thursday — and apparently she's feeling better than ever!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhwiBmLFTdQ

The pregnant HGTV star shared a hilarious photo of herself scarfing down doughnuts as she held a mug on her baby bump.

"This is 40. And I like it ... #pregnantandforty #anddoughnuts," she wrote in the caption.

Gaines' hubby, Chip, also got in on the action with a special birthday tweet for his lady in the wee hours of the morning.

"Happy birthday, sweet girl! #40neverLookedSoGood," he gushed.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

On 'Fixer Upper' finale, Chip and Joanna Gaines bid an emotional farewell

03:15

After five seasons and 79 episodes, the couple ended their "Fixer Upper" series earlier this month.

But the home renovation experts saved one of their sweetest reveals for the very last episode, which aired April 3.

Viewers watched as Chip gathered their children together to help plant one last magnolia tree as he shared why the tree has become the symbol of the family business.

"You know what’s interesting about a magnolia tree?" he asked Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7. "One of Mama and I’s first dates, I climbed up a magnolia tree and I pulled her off a magnolia bloom, and I gave it to her.”

'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines on rise to fame, how they make it work

06:35

And, just like that, fans learned a bit more about the pair's love for one another — and how they celebrate it with everything they do.

Whether it's the Magnolia Market, the Magnolia Journal magazine, the Magnolia Table restaurant, a Magnolia Home decor collection (and much more), it all comes back to one cherished memory the two share.

And we really love that.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.