'This is 40': See Joanna Gaines' joyful birthday post ... and baby bump!

Joanna Gaines turned her 40 on Thursday — and apparently she's feeling better than ever!

The pregnant HGTV star shared a hilarious photo of herself scarfing down doughnuts as she held a mug on her baby bump.

"This is 40. And I like it ... #pregnantandforty #anddoughnuts," she wrote in the caption.

Happy birthday sweet girl! #40neverLookedSoGood — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) April 19, 2018

Gaines' hubby, Chip, also got in on the action with a special birthday tweet for his lady in the wee hours of the morning.

"Happy birthday, sweet girl! #40neverLookedSoGood," he gushed.