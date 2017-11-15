This hilarious video perfectly captures our Joanna Gaines obsession

share tweet pin email

To gain inspiration for their latest parody video, comedians Leeann Dearing and Michelle Fortin only had to take a peek at their own farmhouse-decorated homes.

"We simply looked around and realized Joanna Gaines was everywhere," Dearing, who posts comedic videos and parodies with her partner Michelle Fortin at Leeann and Michelle Think They're Funny, told TODAY Home. "Shiplap, gray paint, open shelving, open concept, barn doors, mason jars — this is real. She made us do it, and the world needed to know about it."

To get the word out, the funny duo created a parody of Taylor Swift's "Look what you made me do" titled, "Look what Joanna made us do."

In the parody, the Arizona moms put on long, brown wigs and crawled around their homes like zombies, singing, "I don't like my home decor. Need to restore these floors. I need a clawfoot tub — all this space — no I don't like you."

Later, the pair puts a call in to Joanna Gaines, played by a friend, Kirsten Steele, who bears a striking resemblance to the DIY queen.

"We're trying to talk her into starting a second career as a Joanna impersonator," joked Fortin. "We think she could make serious bank doing appearances at moms' birthday parties — like princesses at your kid's party, but better."

Abby Oates/Blue Eyed Boys Photography Leeann Dearing and Michelle Fortin make up the comedic duo Leeann and Michelle Think They're Funny.

As the parody continues, Dearing and Fortin show off their collection of shiplap walls, vintage maps, milk glass jars and other Joanna Gaines-approved home decor items. And, the comedians make a special trip to Target to check out the Gaines' new "Hearth and Hand with Magnolia" line.

"I'm so authentic got a 'farm to table' kitchen sign," they sing before heading back to their own homes to show off more decor. "Check out my cabinets, I lined them all in chicken wire. I've never owned a bird, but still my birdcage game is fire. I hung my boxwood wreath with twine."

So just how serious is Dearing and Fortin's "Fixer Upper" obsession?

"We don't watch the show — we binge the show," said Dearing. "And Joanna? Everything she touches turns to galvanized, reclaimed, shiplapped home goals."