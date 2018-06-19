Get the latest from TODAY
Who needs a trip to Europe when you can call this fancy villa home?
Actor Jim Belushi is selling his 14,200-square-foot estate in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood for $30 million. It’s got some serious southern France and northern Italy vibes, which is no surprise since the “According to Jim” star and his wife, Jennifer, built the home with the European destinations in mind.
A cobblestone driveway leads to the gorgeous estate which features six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and a detached guest or pool house.
The formal living room includes a pair of dramatic candelabra chandeliers hanging from the elegant coffered ceiling. A fireplace and built-in bookcases add warmth to the space.
The roomy kitchen features a large island, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
There’s space to eat in the room — either at the island or at the breakfast table — or you can have a more formal meal in the dining room.
A family room with tons of natural light provides an extra space to hang with loved ones.
In the basement, a pool table sits behind the lounge area and a projector screen pulls down to create an area where Belushi could watch all his Academy screeners.
The bedrooms feel like vacation destinations themselves, with the master suite featuring a cozy fireplace and a bathroom fit for a king and queen — it’s even got its own couch!
One of Belushi’s favorite areas of the home is the outdoor jacuzzi and cold plunge, which he said he’ll re-create in his next home.
The couple, who shared the home with their three children, are looking to downsize as their kids move out on their own.
See more pictures of this pretty paradise at Hilton & Hyland.