A cobblestone driveway leads to the gorgeous estate which features six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and a detached guest or pool house.

The formal living room includes a pair of dramatic candelabra chandeliers hanging from the elegant coffered ceiling. A fireplace and built-in bookcases add warmth to the space.

The roomy kitchen features a large island, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

There’s space to eat in the room — either at the island or at the breakfast table — or you can have a more formal meal in the dining room.

A family room with tons of natural light provides an extra space to hang with loved ones.

In the basement, a pool table sits behind the lounge area and a projector screen pulls down to create an area where Belushi could watch all his Academy screeners.

The bedrooms feel like vacation destinations themselves, with the master suite featuring a cozy fireplace and a bathroom fit for a king and queen — it’s even got its own couch!

One of Belushi’s favorite areas of the home is the outdoor jacuzzi and cold plunge, which he said he’ll re-create in his next home.

The couple, who shared the home with their three children, are looking to downsize as their kids move out on their own.

