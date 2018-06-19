Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Jim Belushi's estate is like taking a European vacation

by Julie Pennell / / Source: TODAY
Jim Belushi
There's nothing funny about Jim Belushi's taste in real estate!FilmMagic

Who needs a trip to Europe when you can call this fancy villa home?

Actor Jim Belushi is selling his 14,200-square-foot estate in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood for $30 million. It’s got some serious southern France and northern Italy vibes, which is no surprise since the “According to Jim” star and his wife, Jennifer, built the home with the European destinations in mind.

Jim Belushi house for sale
Jim Belushi's estate is like the home version of a European vacation.Hilton &amp; Hyland

A cobblestone driveway leads to the gorgeous estate which features six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and a detached guest or pool house.

The formal living room includes a pair of dramatic candelabra chandeliers hanging from the elegant coffered ceiling. A fireplace and built-in bookcases add warmth to the space.

Jim Belushi house for sale
The formal living room feels both elegant and cozy.Hilton &amp; Hyland

The roomy kitchen features a large island, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

Jim Belushi house for sale
The kitchen features plenty of places to sit.Hilton &amp; Hyland

There’s space to eat in the room — either at the island or at the breakfast table — or you can have a more formal meal in the dining room.

Jim Belushi house for sale
The formal dining room also has an embossed ceiling.Hilton &amp; Hyland

A family room with tons of natural light provides an extra space to hang with loved ones.

Jim Belushi house for sale
Family roomHilton &amp; Hyland

In the basement, a pool table sits behind the lounge area and a projector screen pulls down to create an area where Belushi could watch all his Academy screeners.

Jim Belushi house for sale
The projector screen pulls down over the room's built-in cabinets.Hilton &amp; Hyland

The bedrooms feel like vacation destinations themselves, with the master suite featuring a cozy fireplace and a bathroom fit for a king and queen — it’s even got its own couch!

Jim Belushi house for sale
This looks like a great place to relax after a long day.Hilton &amp; Hyland
Jim Belushi house for sale
How often do you have a bathroom big enough for a couch?Hilton &amp; Hyland

One of Belushi’s favorite areas of the home is the outdoor jacuzzi and cold plunge, which he said he’ll re-create in his next home.

The couple, who shared the home with their three children, are looking to downsize as their kids move out on their own.

See more pictures of this pretty paradise at Hilton & Hyland.

