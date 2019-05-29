Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 29, 2019, 8:20 PM UTC By Jill Martin

If there's one thing we know for sure, it's that Jill Martin knows how to shop. Whether she's hunting for bargains on Steals and Deals or dressing up Ambush Makeover contestants every week, we love hearing Martin's recommendations.

That's why we've tasked her with finding the coolest products on the internet every month! This month, she's discovered some seemingly random products that turn out to be useful in so many ways!

Read on for Jill's Fun Finds for May.

Jill's May Fun Finds

1. The Original Monster Towel, $70, Amazon

Bring on the world's largest beach towel! "It is 100 square feet larger than a king bed so plenty of room for a fun day on the sand," said Martin.

2. Coolest Cooler, $250, Amazon

"This is legit the 'coolest,'" Martin said of this clever cooler. Each one comes complete with a bottle opener, bluetooth speaker, plates, a cutting board and for an additional $250, you can even have a working blender attached.

3. Under The Weather Pod, $121, Amazon

Love to watch your kid's games but hate when it rains? Have no fear! This pod will keep you dry during even the rainiest soccer games.

4. Paperclip Willow Diaper Changing Bag, $175, Amazon

Dudes have to change diapers too! "There aren't many options for men out there," said Martin. "This is cool and functional at the same time."

5. Skinnyshirt Layering Tank, $66-72, Amazon

Martin recommended this spandex top with a stylish collar for easy layering in the summer months.

6. TopTote Magnetic Bag Clip, $48, TopTote by Lindsay Albanese

"Isn’t it a drag when you're traveling but want to bring your favorite hat along," Martin said. This clever gadget solves that problem. Simply attach this gadget to your luggage and it'll keep your hat safe from getting squished.

7. Custom Gallery Wall, Price Varies, Artsugar

Create your dream gallery wall with your own photos! Simply upload your images and start designing your perfect living room.

8. Monogrammed Tank, $16 (originally $38), I Love Jewelry

"I love the way these fit and also loves the subtle customization," said Martin.

9. Coloring Wallpaper, $75, Mailpix

"This is the ultimate," said Martin. "Preserve your walls while letting your kids have a ball!"

10. Black Box Sangria Lounger, $45, In The Pool Room

Martin described this lounger as "Insta-chill in a pouch!" It pops up easily so you can relax comfortably poolside, by the beach or in your own backyard.

