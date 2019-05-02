Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 2, 2019, 9:31 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

When TODAY lifestyle contributor Jill Martin isn't finding us the best Steals and Deals or ambushing people with stunning makeovers, she stays busy designing fun and fabulous products for QVC. And her latest home collection is everything we didn't know we needed.

Jill's brand G.I.L.I. (which stands for Got it, Love it) launched a new line of rugs, towels and pillows just in time for summer. The home and style expert even teamed up with the brand Funboy for unique pool floats and Venus Et Fleur for beautiful rose boxes.

"I saved up and bought my first home when I was 40 years old," Jill told TODAY. "I spent literally every penny I owned for the home and then I said, 'How am I going to decorate this?'"

She looked for pieces and found everything to be very expensive and she couldn't find the kind of bold prints that she was looking for — so she created them!

"It's accessible elegance and the quality is still there," Jill added. "The line was created to either make over your whole space with love and happiness and excitement or to just spruce up your existing decor."

After more than a year and half of hard work, Jill will be officially launching the line on QVC Thursday at 11 p.m. Here are some of our favorite pieces from the affordable collection.

G.I.L.I. by Jill Martin Home Decor Picks

1. Outdoor Printed Accent Rug, $42, QVC

An outdoor rug like this is perfect for the front porch or back patio. It comes in four fun prints: black and white stripes, green palm, navy tropical and zebra.

2. Oversized Hamptons Throw, $40, QVC

This large cozy throw blanket is a great accent piece for your bedroom or living room. It has stylish pompoms and comes in four color options.

3. Cotton/ Tencel Printed Sheet Set, $72 (usually $79), QVC

If you want to spruce up your bed for the summer, these printed sheets are perfect. They're made from a blend of cotton and lyocell, so they'll be comfortable and breathable even during the warmer months. The 400 thread count set includes the fitted sheet, flat sheet and two pillowcases.

4. Large Lacquered Printed Tray, $44, QVC

Elevate your next dinner party by serving snacks to guests on one of these lacquered trays. They come in three prints and it's such a simple way to add a pop of color to your living space.

5. Oversized Bath Towels, $40, QVC

This set of oversized towels are a great way to spruce up the bathroom. Although we're loving the modern leopard print, the sets also come in a palm and zebra prints.

6. Metallic Faux Fur Pillows, $45, QVC

"Instead of getting a whole new couch, if you add pillows, it's a small investment for a big difference," said Jill. The faux fur and metallic accents are also very on trend!

