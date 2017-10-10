Jennifer Lopez is queen of the block in this gargantuan penthouse

share tweet pin email

Imagine waking up, brushing your teeth and then heading out to your private bathroom terrace to gaze upon the bustling city below you. That’s exactly what Jennifer Lopez was able to do in her luxurious Manhattan penthouse. Now that the property is for sale, someone else will get to feel like the queen of the block.

Getty Images

Located in the Georgian-style Whitman building near Madison Square Park in New York City, the two-level penthouse boasts 6,250 square feet of interior space and over 3,000 square feet of private outdoor space.

Lopez, who currently stars in NBC’s "Shades of Blue" and "World of Dance," purchased the apartment in 2014 for $22 million, and recently put it on the market for $27 million.

Trulia

The home is exactly as lavish and stunning as you’d imagine. A private elevator takes you to a secure landing that serves as the entrance to the space. Tons of natural light floods the interior thanks to the abundance of windows throughout.

The living room, with its clean white walls and high ceilings, has two French doors which lead to a terrace that overlooks the park — a perfect place for a morning cup of coffee or dinner al fresco.

Trulia

In the kitchen, you’ll find a large marble-top island, sleek white cabinets and a wine fridge that holds plenty of bottles. There’s also open shelving and a wall of windows to look out on while you — or, let’s be real, a private chef — prepare a delicious feast.

On the same level, there are three en suite bedrooms, a staff room with a full bathroom and a laundry room.

Upstairs sits not one but two master bedrooms, each with gorgeous Italian marble slab bathrooms and private terraces.

Trulia

Trulia

While Jenny is moving on from this block, the superstar entertainer has other places to stay including a $10 million estate in the Hamptons and a $28 million mansion in Los Angeles.

See more photos of this decadent double-decker property at Trulia.