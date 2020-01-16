The apartment is so bright and filled with so much natural light, you might need to wear sunglasses inside. But, hey, it’s a small price to pay for luxury living!
"The Hunger Games" star Jennifer Lawrence is selling her sunny New York City penthouse and it’s got some amazing 360-degree views of the city, thanks to walls of windows.
With more than 4,000 square feet of space, the home is located in a ritzy condominium on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and features its own private elevator vestibule that enters right into the home.
A great room, including large areas for dining and lounging, is perfect for entertaining A-list guests.
In the crisp white chef’s kitchen, you’ll find Carrera marble countertops, high-end appliances and a Sub-Zero wine cooler.
There’s also an adjacent dining area that's tucked into the corner, with windows that must provide the most stunning views at night. Who needs candlelight when you have the romantic scene of the city’s lights below?
You can also enjoy the great outdoors on your own private 3,000-square-foot, bi-level terrace. There’s room for lounging, sitting by the fire, cooking, dining and playing at the built-in pingpong table.
With direct access to the outdoor space, the master suite looks like a great place to relax when you want to head back inside.
It’s got a spa-like bathroom with an oversized soaking tub, glass walk-in shower and marble double-trough sink.
Lawrence, who married art dealer Cooke Maroney in the fall, has had the apartment on the market since the summer. The original listing price, according to StreetEasy, was $15.45 million. Today, it’s basically a bargain at $12 million. Want to buy it? May the odds be ever in your favor!
See more pictures of this pretty penthouse at the listing from Pamela D’Arc of Compass.