Jennifer Aniston's home is just as stylish as she is

“If I wasn’t an actress, I’d want to be a designer,” Jennifer Aniston admitted in a new interview with Architectural Digest for the magazine’s March issue. The ‘Friends’ star showed off the gorgeous Bel-Air house she shares with her husband Justin Theroux and their three dogs, and judging from her interior design picks, she definitely has the talent.

Jennifer Aniston loves materials like wood, stone, and bronze, according to her interior designer. Alexi Lubomirski/ Architectural Digest

Aniston acquired the 1965 midcentury home in 2011 and enlisted the help of interior designer Stephen Shadley who she worked with on her previous L.A. home.

“Jen is drawn to wood, stone, and bronze, materials that have real substance and depth,” Shadley said. “No matter how beautiful or glamorous something is, it has to be warm and inviting.”