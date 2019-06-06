Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's former love nest is for sale, and it'll only set you back a mere $49 million.

When the newlyweds first purchased the Beverly Hills abode back in 2001, they scored it for $13.5 million before selling it in 2006 after their divorce. Now the palatial property has skyrocketed in value.

Built in 1934, the 12,000-square-foot mansion is described as a "gated tennis court estate," and has undergone some pretty modern updates over the past 85 years.