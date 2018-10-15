Is the White House haunted? Jenna Bush Hager shares creepy story

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The White House has certainly seen its share of residents, but have any of them seen ghosts?

TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager shared a creepy story on Monday’s show that makes us believe the answer could be yes!

In a conversation with Hoda Kotb, Hager recalled the time she and her twin sister, Barbara Bush, may have encountered the undead while living in the White House during their dad, President George W. Bush’s, time in office.

The sisters were in their shared bedroom when Jenna’s phone rang. “It woke us up in the middle of the night,” she explained. “We had a fireplace in our room, and all a sudden we started hearing, like, 1920s piano music as clear as day coming out of the fireplace.”

It was so spooky that Hager said she jumped in Barbara’s bed. “We were both awake!”

Jenna and Barbara Bush in 2004, during the time George W. Bush was in office as president Paul Hawthorne / Getty Images

To make things even more suspect, it wasn’t a one-time thing. “The next week, we heard the same thing but opera,” she said.

They ended up talking themselves out of the possibility the place was haunted, but a White House staffer made her question it again.

“I said ‘Buddy, you wouldn’t believe what we heard last night,’ and he goes, ‘Oh, Jenna, you wouldn’t believe what I’ve heard.’”

Ghost stories from the White House are nothing new. Many former presidents and people who have lived there have reported seeing or feeling the presence of President Abraham Lincoln. Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands apparently even fainted at the “sight” of him.

There have also been reports of ghost sightings for Abigail Adams, Dolley Madison, Andrew Jackson and even British soldiers walking the hallways. (*Shudder!*)

But Jenna insisted the ones she and her sister potentially came in contact with had good intentions. “They were friendly ghosts,” she assured us.