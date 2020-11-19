Jenna Bush Hager and her kids have already decorated their Christmas tree

Jenna Bush Hager can’t wait for Christmas.

On Thursday’s TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, she revealed that she has already put up her Christmas tree and showed off a photo of the finished product.

“I put up my Christmas tree yesterday with the girls. I’m not sure if it was too soon,” Jenna said about decorating the tree with daughters Mila, 7, and Poppy, 5.

“It’s not too early,” co-host Hoda Kotb said.

“That’s kind of what I thought,” Jenna said. “If we can just pretend it’s December in our home, why not?”

Mila and Poppy sit in front of their Christmas tree. jennabhager/ Instagram

Jenna also said putting up the tree is in line with how her family celebrated the holiday when she and her sister were kids.

“We had a tradition when we were little that my mom would make us hot chocolate and we would sit way under — she’d say, ‘Now, get under the tree and we’ll have our hot chocolate.’ And she came in and Barbara and I would climb all the way under the tree," Jenna recalled.

Jenna's Christmas tree is as festive as the season itself. jennabhager/ Instagram

"So last night we continued it. We did it with some hot milk, though, because it was a little late.”

Jenna shared a picture of the tree In her Instagram story with Mila and Poppy in front of it, along with the question “Too soon?” printed on the screen. She also posted a closeup picture of the tree.

“I say, no! Let’s move onto 2021 and have some holiday cheer while we’re at it!” she wrote on another photo of the tree.