Jenna Bush Hager has always loved the small town feel of Long Island's North Shore. After renting a summer home in the area for several years, the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host decided to put down some roots when she stumbled across a pretty unforgettable cottage.

It all happened by chance when the 37-year-old saw a listing for an open house in town.

“I inherited this habit from my mother: We go to open houses for fun,” Jenna told Veranda magazine in a new interview. “She has an incredibly strong sense for design — I think she was an architect in a different life — and we both love to look at a space and imagine what it might be. She always says when you visit any house, there’s a feeling you get.”

The couple added their own personal touches to the classic space, including a painting by former President George W. Bush. Tara Donne/VERANDA

And Jenna definitely got that special feeling when she saw this particular cottage. “There was something about it that reminded me of Texas, of being outside. Even this close to the city, there was a remoteness to it,” she said.

The four-bedroom house has a nice, big backyard she envisioned her kids (Mila, 6, Poppy, 3, and Hal, 2 months) playing in and a lot of birdhouses, which was a major plus.

“I come from a long line of birders. My parents bird for fun, and my grandmother Jenna was a naturalist. She would teach my sister, Barbara, and me about birds, rocks, every constellation in the sky,” she said.