Jenna Bush Hager is every 'Fixer Upper' fan reaction to the news that it's ending

If you couldn't come up with the right words when you found out "Fixer Upper" was ending, don't worry. Jenna Bush Hager just did it for you.

Chip and Joanna Gaines announced Tuesday they would be ending their hit HGTV show "Fixer Upper" after Season 5, and among the voices of those mourning shiplap decor was none other than TODAY correspondent Jenna Bush Hager.

"NOOOOOO!!!" Jenna said in response to our Instagram post with the news, even tagging her mom, former first lady Laura Bush.

TODAY

The Bush family has had a few run-ins with the Gaines family over the years. Jenna went to Waco earlier this month to visit our favorite HGTV couple, while the former first lady stopped by Joanna's store in 2015 where the Gaines' youngest daughter, Emmie, referred to her as "the queen."

What an honor to have @laurawbush at the little shop on Bosque today. It was a pleasure having you, thank you for stopping by! When I got home Emmie told everyone I had met "the Queen". 😉 @magnoliamarket A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Sep 5, 2015 at 3:58pm PDT

We're crying with you, Bush family. Just let us know when you're having a "Fixer Upper" marathon party and we'll be there.