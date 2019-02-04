The space was built in the 1970s for Jerry Henderson, a director of Avon Products.

Henderson had multiple houses built underground across the country. He was such an underground living enthusiast, he even sponsored the Underground Home exhibit at the New York World's Fair.

According to historian Mark Hall-Patton, Henderson was trying to promote the idea that living underground was healthier and used less utilities.

“You didn’t have to have air conditioning underground, and as long as it was built right, it would stay dry,” Hall-Patton said during a 2013 Nevada Public Radio interview. “There are still people who promote underground living as a better way of interacting with the environment, and he was really early in that.”

What makes this space so fascinating — besides the fact that it’s below the surface, of course — is that it’s designed to feel like it’s outside.