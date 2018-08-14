Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

His kinda party! Check out Jason Aldean's home with its own bowling alley

Friday nights would never be boring if you lived at Jason Aldean's house in Tennessee.
by Julie Pennell
Jason Aldean's house has its own bowling alleyJason Kempin / Getty Images

Some houses have all the fun! And Jason Aldean’s abode in Columbia, Tennessee, is one of them.

The 8,900-square-foot house, which resembles a gorgeous country castle from the outside, is the best excuse to have friends over. It even has its own private 4,100-square-foot bowling alley!

Jason Aldean house
The castle-like home sits on 120 acres of land.Courtesy Andrew Day, Benchmark Realty

Two sleek lanes with digital scoreboards are surrounded by cozy lounge sections to hang out in and watch everyone play. A monogram decoration spelling out the letters NTR hangs above the lanes — a nod to Aldean’s name for the home: “Night Train Ranch.”

Jason Aldean house
The detached bowling alley has two bowling lanes, two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, a full kitchen and bar, laundry room and cedar closet.Courtesy Andrew Day, Benchmark Realty

And in case you weren’t convinced Jason and his family were serious about the game, let it be known that there’s an actual championship belt for the best in bowling. As Aldean would say himself, that’s our kinda party!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BdJzrEmgGfW

The rest of the house is just as cool. It sits on 120 acres of land complete with picturesque views, a 10,000-square-foot horse barn and a sparkling swimming pool and fountain.

Jason Aldean house
There's 4,500 square feet of outdoor living space, including a gunite pool, travertine pool deck, full outdoor kitchen, fire pit and pool fountain.Courtesy Andrew Day, Benchmark Realty

Inside the main home, you’ll find charming interior accents including handcrafted oak floors, large windows and a spiral staircase in the entryway that wraps around a custom fish tank that was made by the show “Tanked.”

Jason Aldean house
The fish tank makes quite the impression!Courtesy Andrew Day, Benchmark Realty

A memorabilia room features custom bookshelves filled with helmets and footballs from Aldean’s favorite teams as well as the many awards he’s won for his music.

Jason Aldean house
The memorabilia room features a gas fireplace and custom bookshelves.Courtesy Andrew Day, Benchmark Realty

The two-story living room is topped with vaulted ceilings and wood beams, while a gas fireplace with a stone mantle warms things up in the large open space on chilly days.

Jason Aldean house
The living room over looks the outdoor pool and entertainment area.

In the kitchen you’ll find rustic reclaimed wood cabinets, a large island and Thermador appliances.

Jason Aldean house
This looks like the perfect place to cook up some good old-fashioned Southern food.Courtesy Andrew Day, Benchmark Realty

The master bedroom has its own private porch, perfect for when you want to catch an evening breeze.

Jason Aldean house
The master bedroom's private porch has a day bed and fire pit.Courtesy Andrew Day, Benchmark Realty

If relaxing outside at night isn’t your thing, you can head into the master bathroom, which is like a farmhouse spa with a freestanding tub and large shower with three heads.

Jason Aldean house
Prepare yourself for total relaxation in here.Courtesy Andrew Day, Benchmark Realty

In total, the home has six bedrooms and eight-and-a-half baths. The best part of all? It could be yours!

Off-Air With Donna: Jason Aldean

Apr.06.201806:09

Aldean and his family have decided to sell this beauty, and some lucky family will get to call it home next. Of course, the price tag is a little steep at $7.875 million — but just think of all the money you’d save on entertainment with a house this fun!

