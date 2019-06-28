It’s where Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis retreated to be close to nature and spend time with family and friends. Now, the former first lady’s serene 340-acre property on Martha’s Vineyard is on the market.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis purchased this Martha's Vineyard property in 1979, and the house was completed in 1981. Christie's International Real Estate

Known as Red Gate Farm, the private oceanfront estate was purchased by Onassis 16 years after her first husband, President John F. Kennedy, died. It has been kept up and preserved by her daughter Caroline Kennedy since Onassis’ death in 1994.

Jacqueline and John F. Kennedy pose with their children, Caroline and John Jr., on Easter Sunday in 1963 in Palm Beach, Florida. MPI / Getty Images

“Forty years ago, my mother fell in love with Martha’s Vineyard,” Caroline said in a press release issued to TODAY Home. “When she found Red Gate Farm, it was a perfect expression of her romantic and adventurous spirit.”

The main home on the property is 6,456 square feet. Christie's International Real Estate

The property features a 6,456-square-foot, Cape Cod-style main residence that has five en-suite bedrooms, two half bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, library, outdoor decks and three fireplaces. According to the listing, every room in the house (except for the dining room) looks out onto the Atlantic Ocean.

Quite the view! Christie's International Real Estate

There’s also a two-story guest house with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

But the star of the property might be the land surrounding it. There's more than a mile of private beach with dunes and two freshwater ponds.

The property is complete with more than a mile of Atlantic Ocean beachfront. Christie's International Real Estate

The landscapes were designed by Bunny Mellon, who designed the White House Rose Garden when the former first lady was living there.

You can pick fresh vegetables in the garden or blueberries in the blueberry patch.

And the home also has an outdoor pool and tennis court.

The sparkling swimming pool Christie's International Real Estate

One very special feature on the grounds is a fairy treehouse Onassis built for her grandchildren.

Onassis built a fairy treehouse for her grandchildren. Christie's International Real Estate

“Those grandchildren are grown so now it is time for us to follow my mother’s example and create our own worlds,” Caroline added. “We hope that a new family will treasure this place as we have for three generations.”

The estate is on the market for $65 million. See more pictures of this gorgeous property at the listing.

Red Gate Farm is being marketed globally by Christie’s International Real Estate, which is represented locally by Tom LeClair and Gery Conover, agents of LandVest, the exclusive Affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate on Martha’s Vineyard.