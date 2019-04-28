Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 28, 2019, 3:18 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Chip and Joanna Gaines met up with some very famous friends Saturday in Waco, Texas — Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez!

J.Lo has wanted to work with the home-makeover duo on her own "fixer upper," and it looks like that dream is now becoming reality! The two pairs looked sensational in a photo that both Chip and A-Rod posted on Instagram.

"What is going on!??" Chip, 44, wrote in the caption of the photo featuring the two couples. "This is like a Twilight zone of hot people. Then there's me, looking as usual ... disheveled. Thanks for coming to town @jlo and @arod!"

Chip is right that the group is bringing some awesome looks to the meeting, especially J.Lo who had her six-pack abs on display in a skin-tight white crop top. Joanna looked classy as usually in flared jeans and a black blouse with a tie waist.

"ARod Corp hit Capital Gaines in Waco, Texas," A-Rod captioned the same picture, proving that the former professional baseball player can also hit one out of the field with a good pun. #CapitalGaines he hashtaged the pic, tagging Chip and Joanna.

"Best anniversary gift ever!!" J.Lo commented on the post, adding heart emojis. Lopez has been very public about the fact that she was a big HGTV "Fixer Upper" fan and that it was her dream to have Joanna work with her on the Malibu home she and A-Rod purchased.

Back in February, Lopez, 49, went on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and talked about how she's obsessed with all things Magnolia. So for their two-year anniversary, Rodriguez, 43, gave Lopez the most amazing gift: a FaceTime meeting with former HGTV star herself!

While Lopez was sure that Joanna never does any projects outside of Waco, the 41-year-old designer, who recently launched a line of home goods for Anthropologie, seems to have bent the rules for the "Dinero" singer.

In March, the two girl bosses were spotted on the beach together in Malibu, checking out J.Lo's property. With cameras filming and Joanna holding baby Crew, it's possible they were filming for the Gaines' new lifestyle network with Discovery channel.

Now that the couples have meet and a collaboration is in the works, we'll be curious to see how the Gaines accommodate what J.Lo says is A-Rod's more modern, masculine style with her need for cozy pillows and blankets!

In any case, A-Rod gets serious relationship points for making the collaboration happen with the Gaines', who were just named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People in the World.