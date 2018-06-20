The 17th century estate was recently given a makeover — much like it was in the movie — and is the epitome of an Italian vacation retreat.

Three buildings make up the property: the villa, which is the main house with five bedrooms, the farmhouse, which was originally used as housing for the animals and farm workers, and the limonaia, which was originally built to store the citrus plants over winter.

All have been updated and modernized, yet still maintain that rustic Italian charm.

The cozy living room Courtesy of LuxuryRetreats.com

Even though the exterior walls are centuries old, you’ll find bright and airy living spaces inside. In the main villa’s living room, the wood-beamed ceiling adds a beautiful contrast to the crystal chandelier hanging below. And dark tile floors give the room a warm and cozy vibe.

The modern kitchen is centered around a stone-topped island, and a dining area sits across from it with a long, family-style table.

The kitchen and dining area is a perfect place to prepare and enjoy an Italian feast with loved ones. Courtesy of LuxuryRetreats.com

Each bedroom on the property has beautiful views, antique furniture and its own en-suite bathroom.

One of the beautiful bedrooms at the villa Courtesy of LuxuryRetreats.com

One of the en-suite bathrooms Courtesy of LuxuryRetreats.com

But you’ll hardly want to stay inside your room all day with the estate’s many amenities, including a pool table, outdoor pizza oven, barbecue area, pool and jetted tub.

You can also play bocce and pingpong at the villa. Courtesy of LuxuryRetreats.com

The sparkling pool looks so inviting. Courtesy of LuxuryRetreats.com

There’s a minimum of a seven night stay when you book, and the price varies depending on the time of year. Visit LuxuryRetreats.com to find out more about pricing and availability.