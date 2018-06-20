Get the latest from TODAY
Anyone up for a trip to Italy? If so, we’ve found the perfect place to stay with family or friends (or both!).
The beautiful villa from the movie “Under the Tuscan Sun” is available to rent, and can accommodate up to 20 people — so bring all your loved ones along!
Get the latest from TODAY
Located in the Tuscan countryside near the town of Cortona, Italy, the 10 bed, 10 and 1/2 bath “Villa Laura” played the role of Diane Lane’s character’s “Villa Bramasole” in the 2003 film. (The movie is based on the book of the same name by the actual Frances Mayes.)
The 17th century estate was recently given a makeover — much like it was in the movie — and is the epitome of an Italian vacation retreat.
Three buildings make up the property: the villa, which is the main house with five bedrooms, the farmhouse, which was originally used as housing for the animals and farm workers, and the limonaia, which was originally built to store the citrus plants over winter.
All have been updated and modernized, yet still maintain that rustic Italian charm.
Even though the exterior walls are centuries old, you’ll find bright and airy living spaces inside. In the main villa’s living room, the wood-beamed ceiling adds a beautiful contrast to the crystal chandelier hanging below. And dark tile floors give the room a warm and cozy vibe.
The modern kitchen is centered around a stone-topped island, and a dining area sits across from it with a long, family-style table.
Each bedroom on the property has beautiful views, antique furniture and its own en-suite bathroom.
But you’ll hardly want to stay inside your room all day with the estate’s many amenities, including a pool table, outdoor pizza oven, barbecue area, pool and jetted tub.
There’s a minimum of a seven night stay when you book, and the price varies depending on the time of year. Visit LuxuryRetreats.com to find out more about pricing and availability.