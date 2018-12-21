Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Aline Peres Martins

With just four days left until Christmas, one would hope all gift shopping would be done by now. But, life happens.

So, it's entirely possible — probable, even — that most people who will be celebrating on the 25th still need to pick up a gift or two. Maybe you forgot to grab something for a sibling (yikes), grandpa (hopefully not) or maybe just a co-worker (eh).

If you're trying to avoid massive crowds at the stores this weekend, but need a last-minute gift, I've got a solution. Get an Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Fire TV Stick With Alexa Remote, $25 (usually $40), Amazon

Why the Fire TV Stick is the ultimate last-minute gift

If I were to guess, I'd say the person you forgot a gift for probably watches TV. I'd also say they could probably benefit from the slew of on-demand television shows available through a streaming device.

As much as we love live TV (the TODAY show is an obvious favorite), the convenience of a streaming device is amazing. Miss your favorite show because you were busy at the time it aired? No problem — there's a streaming app for that.

Even if the person you're missing a gift for already records their favorite TV shows using a cable box, a streaming device can help them discover new shows and movies. Who wouldn't love that?

As someone who has had multiple streaming devices over the years — Chromecast, Roku and Fire TV — I can't imagine my day-to-day life without one. I shamelessly rewatch "Grey's Anatomy," Christmas-themed romantic comedies, and "Friends" on a regular basis. My binge-watching habits wouldn't be possible without a streaming device.

Truth be told, any streaming device would do. But, the Fire TV stick is my favorite. The user interface is sleek, it streams quickly and the remote is easy to use.

And, Mom, if you're reading this, I hope the new and improved version with the Alexa-enabled remote is already wrapped under the tree for me. Yes. I'm ready to tell my remote, "Play Grey's Anatomy season 6 for the millionth time." Thanks!

Bottom line: I think everyone deserves the opportunity to see Joey with a turkey on his head as many times as they would like. And, with a voice-controlled remote, an affordable price and reliable shipping that will ensure it makes it to your doorstep in time for Christmas morning — the Amazon Fire TV stick is truly the perfect last minute gift.

