This 17,775-square-foot home in Lake Quivira, Kansas, seems pretty spectacular from the outside, but just wait until you find out what’s underneath the property: a wonderland for scuba divers.

The home was owner Dennis Langley’s personal water park before he passed away in 2017. “(He) was just a scuba enthusiast and a fun-loving man from all accounts," realtor Katie Casey told TODAY Home. His wife is currently selling the home for $11.8 million.

The home has a 30-foot outdoor waterfall. Jennifer Johnson/ Crown Realty

Built in 1993, the massive mansion named “The Spirit of Avalon” was remodeled when the current owners purchased it. Some of the cool features they added? A grotto, waterfall and scuba tunnels!

The grotto comes complete with a bathroom, sauna and wet bar. Jennifer Johnson/ Crown Realty

The new residents can cliff dive from a 30-foot waterfall into a pond that's more than 30 feet deep. The pond also includes statues, fossils and shells that are carved into the walls for divers to spot. Inside the grotto, you’ll find a heated indoor pool, shower and bathroom, wet bar, hot tub and sauna.

Then there’s the scuba tunnel that goes from inside the grotto out to the pond and a number of underground tunnels that go out from the pond. And just in case you get stuck, there are some emergency pop-up holes inside the tunnels. Safety first!

A creek runs below this room, and it's been said you can sometimes even see otters swimming in there through the glass tiles in the floor! Jennifer Johnson/ Crown Realty

Inside the home, a breezeway room connects the library to the main house. The room has an indoor waterfall and glass tiles in the floor where you can see a creek that runs under the home. “I have been told that otters used to play in those features and you could see them swimming under the floor,” Casey said.

Of course the home won’t just appeal to water lovers.

The library was also an addition to the home by the current owners. Jennifer Johnson/ Crown Realty

There’s an insanely gorgeous two-story library boasting ornate stained-glass windows. And the turret on library is reported to be the highest point in the county, according to the real estate listing.

Other special details include hand-carved dragon doors and a pulpit from Salem.

It seems like no expense was spared in the details of this home. Jennifer Johnson/ Crown Realty

The home even features a pulpit. Jennifer Johnson/ Crown Realty

And the home is definitely made for entertaining. It has a huge theater and billiards room, multiple wet bars, a wine cellar and lots of indoor and outdoor spaces to lounge with guests.

This is definitely a house fit for company! Jennifer Johnson/ Crown Realty

You’ll feel like royalty when you retire to the master suite which has its own private sitting area, breathtaking views from the wall of windows and a fancy bathroom with a whirlpool tub — you know, in case you tire of swimming around your house but still want to relax in water.

Check out that view from the master suite! Jennifer Johnson/ Crown Realty

Jennifer Johnson/ Crown Realty

See more pictures of this insane property through the listing found here.