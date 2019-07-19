The iconic setting of "Harry Potter" is an integral part of the series, and there’s no denying the medieval and Gothic style of Hogwarts is perfect for the story.

But, just for fun, one online interior design company worked up some magic to re-imagine the spaces of a few of the main characters.

Modsy, which has given updates to other movie sets including “Titanic” and “Home Alone,” created modern rooms for some of your favorite characters in the series, and the results are pretty magical.

Dumbledore

First up is Professor Dumbledore’s office. The scholarly headmaster’s re-imagined space still has an abundance of books, collectibles and curiosities, but feels a bit more modern.