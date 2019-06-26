Looking for a fast and inexpensive way to hide an old floor? One blogger used peel-and-stick tiles, and the result is seriously impressive!

Kate Riley of Petaluma, California, who runs the DIY home blog Centsational Style, disliked the old, dingy linoleum floor in her laundry room, but replacing it would have required moving her washer and dryer.

Peel-and stick-tiles could easily cover up a linoleum floor. Kate Riley/ Centsational Style

“The cheaper and easier solution was to simply cover it with a fresh pattern in peel-and-stick vinyl,” she told TODAY Home.

Taking only a few hours out of her day and spending a total of $120 for the tiles, Riley transformed the small space with a fresh new look and a black-and-white floor design.

The tiles totally transform the space! Kate Riley/ Centsational Style

Want to try it out yourself? Riley said all you need is an even and clean floor.

After you’ve given the original floor a good scrub, lay out the tiles and decide how you’d like the pattern to look. Then, get to sticking!

“It wasn’t challenging, but it does require patience aligning the patterns tile by tile,” Riley said.

She pointed out that the adhesive on her tiles were forgiving so she was able to pick up each tile and reapply it a few times to get the pattern just right.

It feels "like you’re walking (on) one great, big, thick vinyl sticker," Riley explained on her blog. Kate Riley/ Centsational Style

And while you can see the seams between the tiles if you look up close, she said it doesn’t bother her since it’s such an improvement over the other flooring.

So, how have the stickers held up since she put them in over a year ago? “Very well!” she said. “I've only had to replace three of the tiles in corners where they had peeled up and lost their stickiness.”

One tip she offers is to buy a few extra tiles to have on hand for replacements if you need them.

Want to try this DIY out on your own floor? See more inspiring images here!