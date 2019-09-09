They say it's "what's on the inside that counts," but that's not exactly the case when it comes to home value. Many would argue that it's the outside, or curb appeal, that really matters. When you give the outside of your home a little TLC, you add value not only to the house, but to the entire neighborhood.

Matt Blashaw, real estate expert and host of DIY Network's "America's Most Desperate Landscapes," visited the Fourth Hour of TODAY to share his best home-transformation tips that are relatively simple to do for any house.

Home No. 1

Front yard