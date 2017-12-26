How to remove soy sauce stains from anything and everything

share tweet pin email

You love Chinese food but trying to eat it with chopsticks can leave soy sauce splattered all over. Now you can finish your steamed dumplings in peace; our cleaning pros are here to tell you how to remove those soy sauce stains easily.

How to remove soy sauce from washable clothing

“Treat immediately!” says cleaning coach Leslie Reichert. And here’s how.

Reichert does not recommend using this cleaning process on silk or wool.

Always follow the care instructions on the garment label. Sprinkle cornstarch on the stain to absorb as much liquid as possible before you start to treat the stain. Brush off excess. Blot the stain with a damp cloth until the stain no longer comes up on the cloth. The next step involves a bleaching agent. Before proceeding, test the garment by applying a small amount of 3 percent hydrogen peroxide to an inconspicuous place. If there is no color change after a minute, rinse the peroxide from the fabric and proceed to the next step.) If the fabric is color safe, pretreat by blotting the stain with 3 percent hydrogen peroxide. If the garment is not color safe, pre-soak it in the washer for 30 minutes using warm water, laundry detergent and borax, as directed on the package. Launder using detergent and borax. If the stain is removed, machine dry. If the stain persists, scrub it with liquid laundry detergent and a stiff brush. Work the soap in until the stain is removed. Launder again. If the stain persists, bring the garment to a professional dry cleaner.

How to remove soy sauce from upholstery and carpets

Debra Johnson, cleaning expert for Merry Maids, uses distilled white vinegar to remove soy sauce from upholstery and carpet, however, Johnson does not recommend using this tip on silk, antique or vintage upholstery or on silk or wool carpet.

Mix one part liquid laundry detergent, three parts distilled white vinegar and five parts cool water. Apply to the stain by dabbing with either a brush or a microfiber cloth, working the solution completely into the stain. Allow the solution to sit for 5 to 10 minutes. Alternately dab with cool water and blot with a dry microfiber cloth until stain has disappeared. Blot to dry or extract liquid using a wet/dry vac. If stain persists, contact an upholstery or carpet cleaning professional.