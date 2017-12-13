How to clean fireplace soot off of anything (and everything)

share tweet pin email

Whether it comes from a burnt candlewick or a log fire, soot can leave one heck of a stain. As much as you want to brush it off, be careful. If you press too hard, you’ll spread the soot and make the stain that much worse. The best thing to do is to shake the soot off outside, if possible.

Here's how to tackle the stain using suggestions from cleaning coach Leslie Reichert and carpet cleaning pro Dean Carter.

Removing soot from clothing and tablecloths

After shaking out the soot (into the garbage or outside), flush water through the back of the stain to remove any residue. You can either pre-treat with a stain remover (like Shout) or soak the item for 15-30 minutes in a solution of 1 gallon of cool water and 1 ½ tablespoons of liquid laundry detergent.

Wash the item in detergent at the hottest water recommended on the care label. To help remove leftover oily residue from the soot, add a cup of distilled white vinegar to the wash water. If the stain is large, you can also add an oxygen bleach (like OxiClean) according to package directions

Repeat the above steps if necessary until the stain is gone. Machine dry once there aren't any traces of the stain.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link The ingredient you need to protect stainless steel might surprise you Play Video - 0:35 The ingredient you need to protect stainless steel might surprise you Play Video - 0:35

Removing soot from upholstery and carpet

Large soot stains should be professionally removed, whether on carpet or upholstery, advises Carter. Without professional expertise and equipment, you can actually make these stains worse.

To tackle lighter stains, do not brush the stain. Instead, Carter recommends removing the soot with a shop vac. (Vacuum cleaners with beater bars and brushes can actually spread the stain, so avoid using them.)

Next, using a soft toothbrush and solution (1 tablespoon of detergent to 1 pint warm water, mixed briskly until suds appear), lightly wet the brush with the suds and gently scrub the stain, starting at the outside and working in.

Using a clean towel, remove soot and suds by blotting the moistened area as you go, using an upward, twisting motion. Repeat until stain is removed, taking care not to get the area too wet. Remove sudsy residue with a damp, clean cloth, repeating the upward, twisting motion. Continue until all detergent residue is removed. Air dry, then vacuum and you'll be as good as new.

Now, back to roasting those chestnuts by the open fire.