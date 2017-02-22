How to remove condiment stains from everything and anything

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

We all love mayonnaise — on sandwiches, in salad dressings and in sauces — but not as much on our clothes, sofa or carpet. No need to hold the mayo! Just follow the advice from these cleaning pros and you’ll be stain-free and smiling in no time.

Washable clothing

Cleaning pro Robert Bell, owner of Threads dry cleaners in Mansfield, Texas, recommends two ways to remove mayonnaise stains.

Method 1:

Apply dishwashing liquid directly to the mayonnaise stain. Tamp or tap with a brush to work the dishwashing liquid into the stain. Let dishwashing liquid rest on the mayonnaise stain for 5-10 minutes to penetrate. Rinse area with fresh water. Repeat as needed.

Method 2:

Non-flammable dry-cleaning solvent (like Carbona Stain Wizard) removes all types of oil-based stains, says Bell. Apply it to the stain, let it work as specified on the label, then rinse. Repeat if needed.

If the stain remains, take the garment to the dry cleaners.