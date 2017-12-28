This is by far the easiest way to store Christmas lights

share tweet pin email

With the holidays in the rear view mirror and 2018 on the horizon, it's time to start putting away the festive trimmings that fill your home. And if one of your New Year's resolutions is to get organized, there's no better place to start than with your holiday decorations.

Your future self will thank you!

Plastic containers can help organize ornaments and keep them safe, but when it comes to the lights that decorate the your Christmas tree you probably already own the one thing you need to keep them tangle free.

Check out our video on the easy hack here and follow the steps below to get organized and stay organized!

1. Unwind the twinkling strands from around your Christmas tree.

2. Grab a hanger. Any hanger will do, but thicker plastic hangers are more likely to keep the lights from slipping off.

3. Starting at one end of the strand, start wrapping the lights around both sides of the hanger.

4. Continue wrapping until you've reached the opposite end of the strand. Tuck the end in between the wrapped cords and pack away your neat bundle for next year!

We can't help with the rest of your New Year's resolutions, but come next December you'll at least have organized decorations to be thankful for!