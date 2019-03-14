Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Nov. 30, 2015, 4:21 PM GMT / Updated March 14, 2019, 4:16 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Karen B. Gibbs

When it comes to dish cleaning tools, kitchen brushes earn top marks.

The long handle keeps hands out of hot water and the bristles shed moisture so they harbor fewer bacteria than sponges and dishcloths. But just because they’re more hygienic doesn’t mean these dish scrubbers don’t need to be cleaned regularly.

Want more great tips delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for TODAY's Everyday Solutions newsletter!

According to green cleaning expert Leslie Reichert, cleaning those dish brushes is a breeze.

How to clean a dish brush

After every use, remove food particles that lodge in bristles by holding the brush under running water until all particles are gone. Shake off excess water and hang the brush on a hook to dry. This reduces the sources of bacteria build-up, food debris and moisture. At the end of each day, remove greasy, sticky residue by rubbing a few drops of dishwashing detergent onto the bristles and the handle. Rinse under hot, running water. Hang to dry. Some people prefer to run dish brushes through the dishwasher every day. That works, too, as long as the brush is dishwasher-safe and you’ve removed the obvious food particles from the bristles. Place the brush — bristle-end up — in the silverware holder. In addition to daily washing, dish brushes that are used every day should be sanitized once a week. Do this by soaking the bristle portion of the brush in distilled white vinegar for a couple hours. Rinse, shake off excess water and hang to dry.

This is also a good cleaning regimen for produce brushes, says Reichert.

Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

This story was originally published on Nov. 30, 2015 on TODAY.com.