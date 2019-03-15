Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Aug. 8, 2017, 5:51 PM GMT / Updated March 15, 2019, 8:57 PM GMT By Karen B. Gibbs

Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

Is your phone screen covered with greasy smudges? Is your tablet dotted with doughnut debris? And what about your TV screen? Let's be honest, it's definitely covered in dust. It's time to clean them all and see the e-world as it was meant to be. There's no need to put this chore off — it’s so easy you’ll wonder why you hadn’t done it sooner.

Before getting started, consult the owner’s manual for specific instructions, and be sure to unplug all devices.

How to clean a TV screen

Dust it

To remove dust, use a microfiber cloth and lightly wipe the screen, moving in one direction and working from top to bottom. According to Allan Coviello, president and CEO of TADgreen Inc., that's all it usually takes to remove dust, grease, oil, dirt and 99 percent of bacteria that’s on the screen.

Use the right cloth

Not all microfiber is the same. Coviello recommends cleaning screens using only cloths specially made for electronics, like E-Cloth or MagicFiber, because they have shorter, finer fibers. And more fibers means faster results.

For stubborn smudges...

Slightly dampen a corner of the microfiber cloth and wipe the area lightly. (Too much pressure will damage the screen.) Dry with an unused portion of the cloth. You’ll know it’s time to move to a new part of the cloth (or wash it) when it starts leaving dust behind.

If this doesn't do the job, try using a special electronics screen-cleaning product like Belkin Screen Cleaning Kit. This is specifically made for cleaning LCD or plasma screens.

Caution: Never spray the cleaner directly on the screen. Instead, spray it on the microfiber cloth first, then wipe.

What NOT to use

Don't apply too much pressure. Use a light hand to prevent damage to the screen or the anti-reflective coating.

Never use abrasive cleansing cloths or pads since they'll scratch the screen.

And avoid any products that aren't recommended in the owner’s manual, including window cleaner, ammonia, vinegar, ethyl alcohol, powdered cleanser, benzene or paint thinner.

