6 easy DIY gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list

The holidays are a time to show people just how much you appreciate all they do, whether it's finding teacher and hostess gifts or something special for loved ones.

If this year has you inspired to make something crafty to spread the holiday spirit, Buzzfeed Nifty has lots of easy DIY ideas you can do in minutes.

1. Dip Ornaments

These ornaments make a great big-batch gift for the office, classroom or friends. They're especially great for savory food lovers!

How to make them:

1. Remove the top from an empty glass or plastic ornament.

2. Roll a square of paper into a funnel shape and insert into the ornament opening.

3. Fill with your choice of spice mix.

Pro tip: We mixed dried parsley, dried dill, onion powder, dried minced onion, salt and pepper for a savory herb dip. You could also mix chili powder, oregano, garlic powder, salt and pepper for a spicy fiesta mix. Or try just onion powder, minced onion and parsley for an easy onion dip.

4. Fill the ornament. Replace the top.

5. Label with instructions.

Pro tip: Stir the mix into 16 oz. mayonnaise or sour cream until you reach your desired flavor.

2. Bath Bombs

You can make a full batch of DIY bath bombs for the cost of a single store-bought one. To make a big batch just double the recipe. You can customize the bath bombs with different scents and colors.

How to make them:

1. Whisk 1 cup baking soda, 1/2 cup citric acid, 1/2 cup Epsom salt and 1/2 cup cornstarch in a large bowl.

2. Add 6 teaspoons melted coconut oil and 2 teaspoons essential oil.

3. Put on plastic or latex gloves. Mix with hands until the mixture resembles wet sand.

Pro tip: Mix in a few drops of soap dye to add color!

4. Press the mixture into spherical molds. Add some dried lavender if desired.

5. Refrigerate for at least one hour or until set.

3. Sketch Serving Ware

This may just be the fastest and easiest way to give a personalized gift. Hand-drawn serving ware is a huge trend this season. This not only lets you customize your gift, but you can buy inexpensive items and personalize them for a fraction of the cost.

How to make them:

1. Pick your choice of ceramic or porcelain mugs, tea pots, cake plates, etc.

2. Use a porcelain marker to create your own design.

3. Let dry as the label directs, usually just a few minutes.

4. Cozy Fleece Blanket

You don't need to sew to create a cozy, homemade blanket. All you need is an iron and some fabric-fusing tape. This gift is perfect for families, or your friend who's always cold.

How to make it:

1. Buy a square of fleece fabric online or at your local crafts store.

Pro tip: We used a 2-yard square.

2. Attach pompom trim to the edges using fabric-fusing tape.

3. Cover with a dishcloth and iron for at least 10 seconds in each spot until the glue adheres.

5. DIY Board Game

Customize a favorite board game to feature friends and family for the ultimate personalized gift. This also makes a great gag gift for someone to enjoy for years to come.

How to make it:

1. Start with two square pieces of wood.

Pro tip: You can paint them a color of your choice or leave them unfinished for a rustic look.

2. Attach small hinges to 40 wood pieces that measure 2 1/4 by 1 7/8 inches. We used these ones.

3. Attach 20 pieces to each square board, four rows of five pieces.

4. Use hot glue or wood glue to attach two dowels to the front of each game board to hold your card.

5. Print out pictures of your friends, family, favorite celebrities, etc. to be your game cards.

6. Attach to the wood pieces using double-sided tape.

7. Keep the extra pictures in a cloth bag.

6. Money Wreath

This is the most creative way to give cash this time of year! You can re-create this project to give any dollar amount you'd like. For wreaths in the $20-$50 range, you may want to pick a smaller base, so the wreath still looks full and fluffy.

How to make it:

1. Start with a 12-inch foam wreath base.

2. Pinch the middle of $1 bills to create a bow shape.

3. Slide a U-pin over the center of the bow and press into the wreath base to secure. Repeat until the entire wreath is covered.

4. Add a bow and ribbon to the back to hang, if desired.