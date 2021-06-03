Is your partner loading the dishwasher incorrectly? Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach spark debate

"She is so controlling about the dishwasher, Kelly, sometimes I load it, and she will reload it when I leave the room so it's more organized. I don't know what people's problem is about doing that, I'm not sure," she said.

Clarkson paused for a moment and said she understands where Wambach's coming from.

"Just to let you know, I have found her doppelgänger, and that is me — I am Abby. I am the one, I'm like, 'Just stop, I'll do it,'" she said and laughed.

The talk show host then played a clip of a video Doyle shared back in April that shows Wambach critiquing the way her wife loads the dishwasher. The short video starts off with a shot of the dishwasher, which evidently was loaded in quite a sloppy manner.

"This is a kerfuffle," Wambach says to her wife. "Glennon, this is not how you pack the dishwasher."

Doyle argues that all the dishes would get washed properly, whether they were loaded neatly or not, but her wife says they could have fit more items in if she had just taken a few moments to rearrange items.

"Oh, you're gonna redo this? You are unbelievably dish-controlling," Doyle says.

Wambach proceeds to call the sloppy dish arrangement "disgusting" and explains the dishwasher is divided into sections for a reason: so you can arrange items like plates and cups in certain spots.

"If you put them all in the right direction, then you get so much more in there," she says. "You would actually be saving the world; you'd be saving the earth because you'd do far fewer dishes."

After watching the clip, Clarkson couldn't help but to again take Wambach's side when it comes to Doyle's self-proclaimed "untamed dishwasher."

"If there's food on (dishes), I can't. I don't think you need to wash it, but there's not tiny people in the dishwasher scrubbing it for you. I am 100% Abby on this one, so you have lost me in this," she said.

She did, however, acknowledge that it's sweet that both Doyle and Wambach share household responsibilities.

"It's nice, though, to have a partner in life that'll do the dishes with you, I'll say that," she said.

