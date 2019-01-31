Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 31, 2019, 8:24 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Jordan Muto and Mary Elizabeth Lawrence

Thinking of putting your home on the market? HGTV's "Love It or List It" star Hilary Farr is coming to the rescue!

She visited the Fourth Hour of TODAY to share small things that anyone can do to increase the value of their home.

1. Crisp towels and linens

This might be one of the easiest things you can do. Simply remove any towels or linens that look worn out. If you're showing your house, Farr recommends sticking to classic white towels. You can even have a set that are just for show so that they always look fresh and crisp.

Pro tip: You can also do this with bed linens. Perception is everything, and who doesn't want to sleep in a nice, clean bed?

2. Curb appeal is everything

Curb appeal is arguably one of the most important factors when selling a home, according to Farr. Start by revamping your front door to make a statement with a new paint color; Farr says blue is always a safe option that will pop. Once you paint, update the handle and door locker as well. Then replace any old outdoor lighting with new ones. And, even in the dead of winter, add planters on each side of your door for a welcoming touch.

3. A fresh coat of paint can make a world of difference

You may think: Why would I paint my home if I'm just going to move out? When in fact, a fresh coat of paint can work wonders on any space. Farr recommends going for earth tones and neutrals when selecting a paint color for inside the home. These are typically colors that anyone will like and they won't contrast with the furniture when you stage the home.

4. If you can't redo your bathroom, refresh it

You don't have to redo the entire bathroom to make it feel fresh. Something as simple as re-grouting the tile can make all the difference. Go for a stark white or pick a contrasting color to the tile for a real statement. While it might take a weekend to get the project done, it's a task that anyone can do and won't cost a lot.

If your bathroom needs even more work, Farr recommends changing up tiles without rearranging the configuration. Add in a fresh shower curtain and new towels and you might not even realize it's the same space.

5. Keep the clutter at bay

Farr says clutter is one of the worst things you can have in a home. Make sure to look at the different spaces and see what you can get rid of or straighten up. If you have a storage fixture in your bathroom, for example, simply remove it when showing the home to give the illusion of more space. That way, no one will be distracted by the clutter.

6. A well-lit home is an inviting home

Another quick and easy thing to do is to update your light fixtures. From the bedrooms to the bathroom to the kitchen to the entryway, there are lots of different spaces to add lighting. If you want to take things up a notch, trying adding a fixture that people will notice in the dining room. Farr says you don't have to spend a lot to get the desired effect and, if possible, have an electrician add in dimmers to all the light switches. Most importantly, it's key that all of the light fixtures be on when you go to show your home. Think about it, who wants a dark house?

7. Focus on the kitchen

If you don't have the budget to revamp your entire kitchen, there are still ways to make it look fresh. An easy way to update the space is to replace the backsplash. Farr even says that, in a lot of cases, you can just put the new backsplash over the old one, making it a simple job.

If your kitchen needs more than a small upgrade, Farr says that keeping the space clean and functional can go a long way. Take items off the countertops, organize pots and pans and place miscellaneous items in bins. Regardless, if you're going to spend money on one area of the home, Farr recommends it be the kitchen. It can ultimately sell a house because it's where people spend the most amount of time.