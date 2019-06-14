The recipient can enjoy two Audible Originals and one audiobook every month. There are tons of options, including bestsellers like "A Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire" and "Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds."

And if you're giving it as a gift, there are a few different payment options to choose from. You can purchase just one month for $15 or you can pre-pay for a 3, 6 or 12 month subscription. That way you don't even have to worry about paying for the subscription every month.

One of our editors shared that her parents love their Audible subscription.

"My husband and I had a long 10 hour drive relocating our youngest to a new city," shared our commerce editor's mom Mary Jo Cox. "We started our book on the drive down and it was nice to have something to look forward to as we drove home with tears in our eyes. I highly recommend an audible book for college drop off or in our case trying to get used to being an empty nester."

They loved listening to their audiobook so much that they even purchased an Echo in order to finish the book at home.

It also comes in handy during long workouts!

"Audible was really helpful when I was training for a marathon," explained commerce associate Amanda Smith. "It can be hard to keep your mind occupied on long runs because music gets repetitive and podcasts don't always last long enough. I found that audio books were great because they last longer than an hour and help take your mind off the monotony of running."

In addition to long car rides, audiobooks are also great for morning commutes or just winding down at the end of the day.

Essentially, Audible is an easy, thoughtful and practical way to give a last-minute gift.

Looking for book suggestions? Check these out:

