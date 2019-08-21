Love the shiplap look, but don’t have the budget? One home decorator showed off her easy DIY trick to create it at home, and all you need is a Sharpie!

Can you believe this "shiplap" accent wall is actually just white paint and Sharpie?! ouridahofarmhouse/ Instagram

Shelby Brock of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, said she’s in love with farmhouse-style decor, but wanted something easy, mess-free and budget-friendly.

“It’s actually super simple,” Brock, who runs the Instagram account Our Idaho Farmhouse, told TODAY Home.

First, if your wall is not painted the desired color already (white is the most popular for this style), you’ll want to paint it.

“Then I grabbed my oil-based black Sharpie and a leveler, and went to work,” she said, adding that you should also decide and calculate how many inches apart you want each of your "panels" to be.

Brock said her biggest challenge was creating one smooth line, but if you do mess up, you can just touch up the spot with paint afterward.

She loved the look so much, you’ll see it throughout her house, including in the laundry room and dining room.

“I did my first (wall) about a year ago and have now done it in several rooms,” she said. “It’s held up amazing — even in the bathroom.”

The Sharpie shiplap looks impressive in pictures and, apparently, looks real in person, too. “Everyone who sees it loves it, and when they don’t know it’s Sharpie, they’re shocked when I tell them,” Brock said.

Check out Brock’s full Sharpie shiplap tutorial at her Instagram account.